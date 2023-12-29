Live WHYY coverage of Philly Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker’s historic inauguration
Listen live on WHYY 90.9 FM as Parker is sworn in as the first woman to lead Philadelphia and lays out her plans for the next four years.
Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker will be inaugurated as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor on Tuesday morning, Jan. 2. She’ll be the first woman and first Black woman to hold the office in the city’s history.
WHYY News will provide live coverage on 90.9 FM as Parker is sworn in and delivers her inaugural address at the Met Philadelphia in North Philly. Audiences may listen via the radio or our digital live stream at WHYY.org.
The inauguration is conducted as part of a regular City Council meeting starting at 10 a.m. That session involves several other official events, including the swearing-in of council members and the election of a new City Council president.
Parker has been planning her administration since capturing the Democratic nomination for mayor by defeating a crowded field of contenders in May, including several former members of City Council. She easily won the general election over Republican David Oh in November with nearly 75% of the vote.
Since then, she’s been rolling out names of who will serve in leadership roles in her administration. That includes Kevin Bethel, a 29-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department as PPD’s next commissioner.
She’s also selected a trio to lead her administration with Tiffany Thurman, a government affairs executive for a non-profit group, named chief of staff. Sincere Harris will serve as chief deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs, sustainability and engagement, while Aren Platt will be chief deputy mayor of planning and strategic initiatives. Parker described Thurman, Harris, and Platt as her “big three.”
Parker also tapped Philly fire commissioner Adam Thiel as her managing director. Thiel has led the fire department since 2016.
She said her administration will have a “can-do” attitude. “We will be releasing it on day one when we assume the office, and we get sworn in we are going to release a 100-day action plan,” Parker said. “First and foremost, you have to be willing to believe in the mission, the vision, the problems are so big there is a lack of hope. Right now people don’t think that Philly can work.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.