Live WHYY coverage of Philly Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker’s historic inauguration

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker will be inaugurated as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor on Tuesday morning, Jan. 2. She’ll be the first woman and first Black woman to hold the office in the city’s history.

WHYY News will provide live coverage on 90.9 FM as Parker is sworn in and delivers her inaugural address at the Met Philadelphia in North Philly. Audiences may listen via the radio or our digital live stream at WHYY.org.

The inauguration is conducted as part of a regular City Council meeting starting at 10 a.m. That session involves several other official events, including the swearing-in of council members and the election of a new City Council president.

Parker has been planning her administration since capturing the Democratic nomination for mayor by defeating a crowded field of contenders in May, including several former members of City Council. She easily won the general election over Republican David Oh in November with nearly 75% of the vote.

Since then, she’s been rolling out names of who will serve in leadership roles in her administration. That includes Kevin Bethel, a 29-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department as PPD’s next commissioner.