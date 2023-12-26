Philly fire commissioner tapped to be city’s next managing director

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has named Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel as her pick for managing director.

The holdover from the Kenney administration said he was thinking about leaving the city when he was tapped for the job.

“I have to say, and this is 100% true, I never expected to stand with you as managing director. Frankly I was getting ready to step back and think about the next challenge and think about my next challenge in my 32-, now 33-year career in fire safety, emergency management, and public service.”

Parker said Thiel is the right person for the job.

“Thiel is a big thinker, he sees the big picture and how all of the collaboration at the federal state and local level, and how all of that collaboration is essential.”