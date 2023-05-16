Cherelle Parker, the lone Black woman in Philadelphia’s crowded mayoral race, made history late Tuesday after besting eight other Democratic candidates in what was expected to be a razor-thin primary.

Parker , who was not in attendance for her election night watch party, is expected to easily win in November’s general election — putting her on track to be the first woman elected to the office. Parker will face David Oh who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

An undisclosed “emergency” kept Parker from a packed party of supporters at the Laborer’s Local 332 union hall, union leader Ryan Boyer told WHYY News.