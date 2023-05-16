Cherelle Parker makes history with Philly mayoral primary win
The former City Council member is on track to become first Black woman elected to office.
Cherelle Parker, the lone Black woman in Philadelphia’s crowded mayoral race, made history late Tuesday after besting eight other Democratic candidates in what was expected to be a razor-thin primary.
Parker , who was not in attendance for her election night watch party, is expected to easily win in November’s general election — putting her on track to be the first woman elected to the office. Parker will face David Oh who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.
An undisclosed “emergency” kept Parker from a packed party of supporters at the Laborer’s Local 332 union hall, union leader Ryan Boyer told WHYY News.
As the city’s 100th mayor, Parker will be both the first woman, and the first Black woman, to be mayor of Philadelphia, a city where more than 50% of residents are Black.
Parker had the support of the majority of Philadelphia’s established politicians and unions, including the building trades.
Born and raised in West Oak Lane, Parker has worked in politics most of her adult life, spending 15 years in the state House and serving two terms on City Council. She is a leader of the Northwest Coalition, a powerful block of Black voters in Germantown, Mount Airy, and East and West Oak Lane.
Parker’s campaign focused on restoring middle class neighborhoods, public safety, and education. She’s promised to hire 300 new foot and bicycle police officers for a force struggling to fill vacancies. Has proposed keeping school buildings open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., said she would work with state leaders to more than double the minimum wage.
The Philadelphians for Our Future PAC, funded primarily by the building trades unions, spent more than $1 million on television ads, including negative ads against her opponents. Her campaign itself spent $1.4 million.
Union members spent all day Tuesday campaigning for Parker, and those efforts seemed to put her over the top. She entered Election Day neck and neck with Helen Gym and Rebecca Rhynhart, according to polls.
Voting earlier in North Philadelphia, Malikia Roane said she never misses an election. This year, said she wants to see city leaders address the violence in her neighborhood.
Roane cast her ballot for Parker because of her aggressive public safety and education policies. “She seems like she’s aggressive. I like this. I liked everything she said. I like that she answered the questions [during the debates]. I like the plans. And I agree with her more than any of the other candidates,” she said.
In South Philadelphia, Tom Leonard also pointed to gun violence as the reason he voted for Parker.
“We looked through all the issues and we looked through all their stands on things and we thought Cherelle Parker is the toughest on crime, and that’s why we voted for her,” said Leonard. “She also has vast knowledge of the political system in Philadelphia, and she’ll be able to negotiate it in a way that somebody who doesn’t have that knowledge would be able to.”
Kristen Mosbrucker and Nicole Leonard contributed to this report.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.