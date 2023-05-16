Elections 2023

Philadelphia 2023 primary election results: Mayor, City Council races

See full results and maps from Philadelphia's 2023 primary election, including the races for mayor and City Council.

A closeup of City Hall

A closeup of City Hall in Philadelphia. (Mark Henninger/Imagic Digital)

A crowded field of candidates is vying to succeed Mayor Jim Kenney and become the city's 100th mayor, and all 17 City Council seats are up for grabs.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Mayor

Philadelphia City Council

