Philadelphia 2023 primary election results: Mayor, City Council races
See full results and maps from Philadelphia's 2023 primary election, including the races for mayor and City Council.
A crowded field of candidates is vying to succeed Mayor Jim Kenney and become the city's 100th mayor, and all 17 City Council seats are up for grabs.
WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Philadelphia Mayor
Philadelphia City Council
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.