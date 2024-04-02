What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

With the Pennsylvania primary election weeks away, Philadelphia City Commissioners on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new satellite election office.

The office at 40th and Market streets is located just steps from the Market-Frankford Line and SEPTA bus stops.

Omar Sabir, who heads the city commissioners, said they are installing offices in all 10 council districts to improve access to voter services.

“To make it easy where everyone can basically walk, maybe take a five-minute or so bus or a train ride, or maybe [a] $5 or $10 Uber to get to one of their offices,” Sabir said.

At the satellite offices, residents may register to vote, request a mail ballot, receive it, complete it and return it in one go.

Former Commissioner Al Schmidt, who is now Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, said the offices are nonpartisan and designed to expand voter access/

“You want every eligible voter to register, and you want every eligible voter to vote and you don’t want anything to get in the way of that,” Schmidt said.