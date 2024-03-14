Philadelphia voting commission shakeup creates bad optics during big election year

Deeley, a Democrat who became chair in 2017, described the changes to Votebeat and Spotlight PA as a “power grab” by Bluestein, a Republican who is the board’s newest member. She says she’s “nervous” that the leadership changes could make the election operation weaker, including a risk of election fumbles that typically come with inexperienced officials.

At one meeting, she also accused her fellow commissioners of breaking transparency rules.

The other two commissioners defended the changes and expressed confidence in the office’s capacity to run the elections.

The three city commissioners are responsible for overseeing all aspects of elections in Philadelphia, from voting machine purchases to coordinating operations at polling places on Election Day. Unlike commissioners in other counties, Philly commissioners work exclusively on elections.

So far, Deeley is the only person in city government raising concerns about the coming election, and despite the restructuring of duties in the office, the three commissioners appear to agree on many of the policy decisions that will most affect voters, such as establishing satellite election offices.

But as in 2020, the board’s actions will be under intense scrutiny as the city runs the presidential election for Philadelphia, which will be the biggest and most logistically complex in the state.

Four years ago, then-president Donald Trump filed a barrage of lawsuits and accused Philadelphia of malfeasance aimed at keeping him from winning reelection. At the time, the board — made up of Deeley, Sabir, and Al Schmidt, who is now secretary of the commonwealth — publicly presented a unified front, markedly different from the infighting seen so far this year.

Two visions of how the commission should work

The disputes between board members began in January when the commissioners presented two starkly different visions for how their office should operate. The competing proposals pitted Deeley, who has served on the board since 2016, against Bluestein, who had worked as a deputy commissioner under Schmidt since 2012. Bluestein was nominated to fill Schmidt’s seat in December 2021, then was elected this past November.

Deeley’s plan would have consolidated power over elections under the board’s chairperson, who would be in charge of “all of the day-to-day operations” and have top staff in the office reporting directly to them, according to the proposal. If the chair position became vacant, under the proposal, the chair’s unelected deputy would take over those responsibilities until the board picked a new chair.

That vision for the board was an extension of how the office had been operating for the past several years, Cristella and others said.

A member of Deeley’s staff, longtime deputy Nick Custodio, had for years been managing many of the day-to-day tasks of the commissioners’ office. Deeley’s proposal would have further given him authority over the other two commissioners’ office staff, along with the chair’s.

“So much, almost everything ran through Nick,” Cristella said. “So this was kind of codifying this and extending it over to the other commissioners.”

Rich Garella, a South Philadelphia voting and transparency activist who has been monitoring the board since 2019, said for the past several years it has seemed as if Custodio was in charge. Garella said, for example, that he saw Custodio instruct ballot canvass watchers on what they could and could not do, and other times when he asked questions about how the board was operating, commissioners told him: “Nick decided that.”

In an interview with Votebeat and Spotlight PA, Deeley defended her proposal as being in line with how things have traditionally run at the office.

“The chair of the commission has historically led the board of elections,” she said. “At the end of the day, respectfully, you need someone to be the boss.”

Bluestein offered a different vision, one that he and Sabir, a Democrat, approved over Deeley’s opposition.

Under Bluestein’s plan, each commissioner is responsible for hiring and managing their own staff. The proposal also created two new positions at the top of the department — the director of election administration and director of election operations — who report to the board.

The director of election administration is tasked with overseeing day-to-day administrative work for the department — such as working with outside entities like vendors and state government and presenting the department’s proposed budget. Previously, Custodio and others on Deeley’s staff handled those tasks.

Bluestein and Sabir voted to hire Stephanie Reid for that position. She is a city employee who previously worked with the commissioners’ office to help implement satellite voting offices in 2020.

“We’ve put someone in charge who has never run an election before,” Deeley said.

“People should be concerned,” she said. “This is not a year to be building [experience]. Nick and I and the staff have been building since 2020 to prepare for 2024.”

Deeley likened her concerns to statewide ones about the turnover among election directors and the resulting inexperience among the people in charge of voting operations.