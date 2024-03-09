Elections 2024

Bidens return to Pa., visit private family home in Philly suburb before campaign speech

Biden later spoke to a packed house at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County where the president took the campaign stage.

President Joe Biden speaks at a podium

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop in Delaware County. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to take away our freedoms,” he told the crowd. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)

Fresh off the heels of his energetic State of the Union address, President Joe Biden, joined by First Lady Jill Biden, made a stop in the Philadelphia area to continue his message to the American people.

The president and first lady visited the private home of Joe Cunicelli and wife Monica Gagliardi and their daughter Stella.

The Bidens delivered a gift basket to the family and held what the campaign billed as a “kitchen table” conversation with brothers Jack and David Cunicelli, who own 320 Market Cafe in Swarthmore and Media, Pennsylvania.

Biden speaks to people at a campaign stop in Delaware County
Biden supporters wait for the president to speak at a campaign stop in Rose Valley, southwest of Philadelphia. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)

Biden later told reporters the older brother attended school with his son Hunter, in Delaware.

“We were talking about the school that he went to, they went to and family connections,” said Biden.

He also said he had a good conversation and “it was like the family I grew up with.”

Neighbors in the Rose Valley community lined the streets and applauded the pair as they arrived.

  • Biden supporters record the president speaking
    Biden supporters listen to the president speak at a campaign stop at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, Pa. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • People on a stage with a sign reading Biden Harris
    Biden supporters wait for the president to speak at a campaign stop Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • The presidential motorcade waits for the Bidens to exit Air Force One
    The presidential motorcade waits for the Bidens to exit Air Force One and take them to Rose Valley, southwest of Philadelphia. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • President Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One
    President Biden alights from Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • Biden supporters listen to the president speak
    Biden supporters listen to the president speak at a campaign stop at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, Pa. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • President Biden speaks at a podium
    President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop in Delaware County. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to take away our freedoms,” he told the crowd. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • Biden supporters listen to the president speak
    Biden supporters listen to the president speak at a campaign stop at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, Pa. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • Biden supporters applaud
    Biden supporters listen to the president speak at a campaign stop at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, Pa. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • Biden supporters listen to the president speak
    Biden supporters listen to the president speak at a campaign stop at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, Pa. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • Biden supporters applaud
    Biden supporters listen to the president speak at a campaign stop at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, Pa. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)
  • President Joe Biden speaks at a podium
    President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop in Delaware County. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to take away our freedoms,” he told the crowd. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)

Cindy Holston, who lives a few doors down from the family, said she is thrilled to have Biden in her neighborhood. “I love Joe!” she told reporters, emphasizing the word “love.”

Holston said she is still ramped up from the president’s State of the Union address.

“He was so cool last night I just feel so excited,” said Holston. “His speech was so wonderful, I’m still really excited he did a great job.”

Cindy Holston, right, and her son Charlie, left, cheer as Biden’s motorcade drives by neighbors in Rose Valley.
Cindy Holston and her son Charlie cheer as Biden’s motorcade drives by neighbors in Rose Valley. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)

Not all neighbors were excited and one woman joked about the Secret Service and security being a lot to deal with.

Neighbor Bob Callfield said it was a bit much but says the stop was a pleasant surprise.

“I think it’s impressive, I didn’t know he was coming,” Callfield said.

Biden and his team later traveled to a packed house at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County where the president took the campaign stage in a combative turn. Dr. Jill Biden introduced her husband, saying, “He isn’t just the right person for this job. He is the only person for this job.”

“We can’t wake up the day after the election like we did in 2016, terrified of the future ahead of us thinking, oh my God, what just happened?” she concluded.

Dr. Jill Biden introduces the president
Dr. Jill Biden introduces the president at a campaign stop at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County. (Amanda Fitzpatrick/WHYY)

Taking the podium, the president told the cheering crowd that nothing less than democracy is at stake in November. Although he hadn’t mentioned his opponent by name once during the State of the Union, he had no problem doing so on the campaign trail.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to take away our freedoms,” he told the crowd. “That’s not an exaggeration. Well, guess what? We will not let him.”

Much of the speech shared — if not simply reworded — the themes he discussed in his State of the Union. The president once again listed off a series of what he sees as accomplishments including creating jobs, rebuilding the economy, and lowering drug prices for seniors.

“We finally beat big pharma,” he said.

He also made many of the same promises to make the tax system fairer, build more affordable housing, and push for universal background checks and a ban on weapons with high-capacity magazines.

“We beat the NRA when I proposed and signed the most significant gun safety law in 30 years,” he said. “Now we have to beat them again.”

He also repeated that he would sign any bill that legislatively guaranteed abortion rights nationally.

“I promise you, if we take back Congress, we will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”

He also gave another shout out to Sen. Bob Casey, and told Congress to pass “Bobby’s” bill to end shrinkflation, using the examples of half-filled potato chip bags and 20% smaller Snickers bars.

At the end of the speech, Biden told the story of how he asked Jill Biden to marry him five times before she said “yes.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the podium
The president tells the story of courting his wife to an audience at Strath Haven Middle School in Wallingford, Pa. “I married a Philly girl!” (Amanda Fitzpatrick)

He ended the event saying, “I married a Philly girl!”

Biden’s next stop is Georgia, another battleground state.

