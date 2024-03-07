Watch live: President Biden to deliver third State of the Union address

Policy agenda

Keep your ears open for any new policy proposals. The State of the Union is a chance for presidents to lay out their goals and rally Americans to support their plans. For example, Biden used a previous speech to discuss his “unity agenda,” which included expanded healthcare benefits for veterans.

The White House hasn’t disclosed specific proposals that will be in this year’s speech. But he could reference unfinished business from his first term, and he’ll likely press for military assistance for Ukraine to reinforce American leadership overseas.

Special guests

There are more than just lawmakers and top officials in the chamber for the speech. Politicians bring guests to the gallery to put a face to whatever issue they want to highlight.

The most high-profile guests are invited by the White House and are often recognized during the president’s speech. So far the White House has disclosed only one, Kate Cox, a Texas woman who was unable to get an abortion in her home state even though her health was in danger and her fetus had a fatal condition. Democrats are eager to demonstrate how the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has limited reproductive rights.

Lawmakers will have their own guests too. Johnson and two New York representatives are bringing police officers whose brawl with migrants in Times Square caused a political uproar among Republicans who have blamed Biden for loose border security. Rep. Elise Stefanik, another New York Republican, invited a Border Patrol officer who also serves as a union official.

Fashion statements

Television cameras will pan across the chamber during the State of the Union, so you’ll have a clear view of everyone in the audience too. This is a chance for lawmakers and guests to send a message of their own with their clothing.

Democratic women wore white, the color of the women’s suffrage movement, during Trump’s State of the Union in 2019. In 2022, some lawmakers wore blue and yellow ribbons to show their support for Ukraine. (The country’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, was a guest as well.)

Protest potential

You might think that everything about the State of the Union is scripted, but that’s not the case. Even in a tightly controlled environment, it’s still possible that someone could stage an interruption. Biden has been shadowed around the country by protests over his support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Activists have also planned a demonstration in Lafayette Square near the White House before the speech.

In addition, Republicans have earned a reputation for interruptions. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado heckled Biden during his State of the Union in 2022. Then in 2023, some Republicans shouted at Biden when he accused them of trying to cut Social Security and Medicare. “I enjoy conversation,” Biden said as he urged Congress to unite behind protecting the safety net programs.

Johnson is trying to tamp down on outbursts from his caucus. He encouraged House Republicans to show “decorum” during the speech, according to a person familiar with his remarks at a private meeting on Wednesday.

Protests can come in other forms too. Pelosi theatrically ripped up a copy of Trump’s speech after the State of the Union in 2020.

Republican response

If you’re not tired of politics when the State of the Union is over, stay tuned for more. The opposing party traditionally stages its own response to the speech. This year, Republicans chose Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama. At 41 years old, she’s the youngest female senator and some party leaders hope she could be a rising star.

But whatever she says, many will be waiting to see Trump’s own response. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump promised to provide “LIVE, Play by Play” commentary on Biden’s speech. As Trump cruises toward the Republican presidential nomination, his remarks will help frame the stakes of the election.