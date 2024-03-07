Mayor Parker to attend State of the Union as guest of U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans

When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address on Thursday, among the audience members will be Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. Parker is joining the president’s annual address to Congress as a guest of U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans.

In a statement, Evans called Parker his “friend of many years” and said he was happy for the opportunity to “spotlight the fresh start and positive change she is bringing to Philly.”

“I look forward to hearing from President Biden on how he plans to build on successes in areas such as public safety, health care, housing, and transit and other infrastructure,” he added. “With the leadership of our new mayor, I believe Philadelphia is well-positioned to benefit from federal initiatives.”

Evans and Parker previously served together in the Pennsylvania state House, representing their respective portions of Northwest Philadelphia.