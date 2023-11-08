Working Families Party nabs Philly’s minority council seats, Republicans shut out in at-large race

For the first time in modern history, Philadelphia City Council will have no at-large Republican lawmakers.

Two of the seven at-large seats on council are effectively reserved for non-Democrats. Starting in January, those posts will be held by candidates with the progressive Working Families Party — incumbent Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke, a pastor and political organizer.

The pair beat out Republicans Drew Murray, a former Democrat who chairs the Philadelphia Crosstown Coalition, and businessman Jim Hasher.

“We just left the Republican Party to the dustbin of history by running on a positive vision for Philadelphia,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “Philly can be a city where everybody can get a good job, send their kids to a good school, and feel safe in their neighborhoods. Kendra and I are ready to fight for a city where everyone can thrive, not just the powerful or the privileged.”

Brooks and O’Rourke will join five Democrats to form the body’s group of at-large lawmakers, as well as 10 district council members.

The at-large Democrats are incumbents Isaiah Thomas, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Jim Harrity, and newcomers Nina Ahmad, who will become council’s first-ever South Asian member, and Rue Landau, who will become Philly’s first openly LGBTQ City Council member.