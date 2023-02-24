Philadelphia City Council will have a new leader next year, in addition to a new mayor.

Current City Council President Darrell Clarke announced he will not run for re-election at the end of his term. He’s been in his position since taking over for Anna Verna 12 years ago.

He decided not to run again despite many people urging him to stay on.

“I think everybody and their mother has called me about what I’m going to do, this is the most difficult decision I have ever had to make,” he said.