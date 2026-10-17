Wooden Shoe Books, South Street’s anarchist bookstore, marks 50 years, surprising even its founders
Volunteer-run since 1976, the bookseller celebrates its role in Philadelphia's left-wing history with a block party Saturday.
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An anarchist bookstore run entirely by volunteers might seem an unlikely candidate for longevity. But Philadelphia’s Wooden Shoe Books has survived for half a century on South Street.
“I’m amazed we still exist,” said Carl Craft, one of the store’s founders. “Really, it’s a mystery to me.”
The bookstore is marking its 50th anniversary Saturday with a black-flag block party to celebrate the history of radical literature and activism in Philly. Attendees can hear local musicians, listen to poetry, get their hands on free and heavily discounted books, and exchange goods at “swap spaces” on South Street’s 700 block.
Visitors can also browse a miniature museum chronicling the history of left-wing organizing in the city, in which the bookstore plays an enduring role.
How has the store survived for 50 years?
“I mean, the finances are a huge part of it,” Craft said, chuckling.
Wooden Shoe operates on volunteer labor, which has not been free from challenges, he said. But Craft credits its longevity to something less tangible.
“Actually, it’s people; it’s the power of an ideology,” he said.
“We’ve got all different levels of participation, but operating with volunteers is a sort of self-selection,” Craft said. “The people in here are people who really care.”
A Philly fixture
Aside from selling books, Wooden Shoe has served as a meeting point for groups across Philly’s left-wing political communities since its inception in 1976.
“Our mission statement is pretty soft. We did that for a reason. Everyone on the left is welcome here, not just anarchists,” Craft said.
“We’ve worked with [Democratic Socialists of America]. We hold deescalation trainings. We have poetry readings. Anything left or anti-fascist — or fun — we’ve probably had it here at some point.”
Its October calendar includes a lock-picking event, a letter-writing effort for incarcerated LGBTQ+ people and a music and poetry fundraiser for a woman in Gaza who recently gave birth.
“It’s a great space to get introduced to other spaces,” said Sara Frunzi, a Drexel robotics graduate student and regular volunteer at Wooden Shoe.
A changing movement
“Effectively, anarchism like it was is done right now,” Craft said. “It’s nothing like the ‘70s.”
“What we still have is the anarchist legacy of challenging centralized authorities.”
The Wooden Shoe was founded in the mid-1970s by members of Philadelphia Solidarity, a ‘libertarian socialist’ group inspired by London Solidarity, a U.K.-based collective with the same ideology, said Craft. Early on, they were a loose confederation that mostly sold records on consignment to cover rent. Over time, as business grew, the store slowly morphed into the registered nonprofit and city staple that it is today.
The bookstore takes its name from the sabot, a wooden shoe traditionally worn by 19th century French laborers. Craft recounted a story about factory workers, fed up with harsh treatment and poor working conditions, throwing their wooden shoes into machinery to disrupt production. It’s a popular explanation for the origin of the word “sabotage,” though historians and etymologists have disputed its accuracy.
As political polarization and fragmentation in the United States accelerate, Craft said that “[Wooden Shoe has] seen a pretty big uptick in interest. Since 2016, sales are way up, at least.”
Although political strife isn’t great for a country, Craft said, it’s allowed the story to donate considerable sums to local causes. On average, the shop gives away around $3,500 per month, he said.
“One thing I notice more and more is the community focus of anarchism,” Frunzi said.
“Today, people seeking somewhere to go when things fall apart are turning towards community-based movements like [anarchism and leftism],” she said. In an increasingly individualistic and isolated world, movements that allow everyone to find and play a role are essential, Frunzi added.
That sense of community will be on display Saturday, when Wooden Shoe takes its anniversary celebration onto South Street from noon to 4 p.m. Though, as the bookstore notes on Instagram, “We run on anarchist time so don’t get too attached to that schedule.”
For a bookstore that has spent 50 years bringing people together, the block party is another opportunity to do just that.
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