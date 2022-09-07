Councilmember Derek Green has become the second member of council to announce his resignation and a run for mayor of Philadelphia.

Green said his experience as a prosecutor and a member of council will make him a good mayor.

“When I look at my track record in my career, all the different experiences I’ve had, I’ve also been a small business owner with my wife. I know the issues of education because I’m a teacher’s kid and my mother taught for 31 years in a school district, Philadelphia,” Green said. “When you look at all the issues we’re dealing with, and having someone who understands how the city works, and has been a prosecutor, and has been a small business owner, and has been involved in education, I think I have the capabilities that will be successful as mayor of the city.”