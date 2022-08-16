City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart has also confirmed she’s considering a run. Her term wouldn’t end until 2025, so her position would require a special election as well.

The process for replacing a controller is significantly different from replacing a council member. The city elections code doesn’t explain it in detail, but Democratic elections lawyer Adam Bonin said two instances of controllers resigning to run for other offices in the 1980s provide a procedural blueprint. If Rhynhart resigns, the mayor will appoint one of the office’s current deputies to be interim controller. Then, the city will hold a primary and general election to officially fill the position in the next odd election year — 2023.

Brown’s Super Stores CEO Jeff Brown is also rumored to be interested in running for mayor.

All these potential candidates would be seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor, and would be virtually guaranteed to win the general election against a Republican in the heavily Democratic city.

The decision about when to resign and begin a mayoral campaign is “all political,” Christmas said, and right now council members are likely trying to figure out what will give them the biggest advantage in a crowded field. That could mean some council seats get filled by November and others stay vacant until next May’s primary, depending on how long members wait to resign.

Committee of Seventy’s official position is that seats should be filled as soon as possible so that Philadelphians are well represented. And Christmas added, the group is also planning to keep a close watch on the candidates who eventually emerge to compete in these special elections.

Political parties in Pennsylvania have broad discretion to select special election nominees. In Philly, city party committees pick at-large candidates, and ward leaders generally pick district candidates. Because Democrats dominate Philadelphia, whoever the party leaders select will very likely win the seat.

“From the public side, there’s no guarantee of transparency or public debate or discussion of any sort about who’s going to wind up on the ballot for a special election,” Christmas said. “This is what we should pay close attention to.”