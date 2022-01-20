Henon had previously stepped down from his committee chair roles. He led the Committee on Public Property and Public Works and Committee on Licenses and Inspections and was vice-chair of the Committee on Finance and the Committee on Public Health and Human Services.

Dougherty, who has vowed to appeal, similarly stepped down as business manager of Local 98, a post he held for three decades.

Henon, who has served on City Council since 2011, was not legally required to resign from his 6th District seat until sentencing in February.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charges.