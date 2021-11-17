Meanwhile, Councilmember Derek Green, who was involved in creating the current Board of Ethics and other public integrity efforts over the past several years, said he is considering renewing an effort to publicly finance political campaigns in the city, among other ideas.

“I’ve been looking at a lot of different perspectives on this, in reference to how we learn from this situation,” Green said, referring to the corruption trial. “But I’m also, through my role as a member of the board of directors of the National League of Cities, looking at what other cities have done from a legislative perspective regarding various issues to make our city government better.”

New York and other cities provide public financing for campaigns in an effort to level the playing field for less well-funded candidates and to reduce donors’ sway over the political process. While costly, such a system could have a significant impact in Philadelphia, where Local 98 provided much of Henon’s campaign funding when he was first elected and spends at least $2 million a year on contributions to local, state, and federal candidates.

In 2017, Green co-sponsored a council measure that would have set the stage for a Home Rule Charter change to publicly fund elections. It would have provided matching dollars to candidates who first raised specified minimum amounts from campaign contributions.

In one iteration of the bill, candidates would have received up to $200,00 for a council run, up to $600,000 for a bid for district attorney or controller, and up to $2 million for a mayoral campaign. The proposal, which would have required voter approval, did not make it out of the council’s Committee on Law and Government.

“It would eliminate the need for politicians to raise big money to a certain extent. It’s a good idea, and I think it is something that needs a second look in Philadelphia,” said J. Shane Creamer, Jr., executive director of the city’s Board of Ethics, which supported the 2017 proposal.

Green, an attorney, who, as a city staffer, was involved in creating the new Board of Ethics in 2006, said he will research potential reform measures in the coming weeks with an eye toward introducing a legislative package in early 2022.

Henon’s case is not the only one that has called attention to the need for reforms. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife were indicted last year for allegedly accepting payment from a developer to maintain control of several real estate holdings in South Philadelphia.

Ban jobs, or raise pay?

If banning second jobs is too heavy a lift politically, council members could at least require more detailed disclosures of their outside incomes, Christmas said. As was repeatedly pointed out during the trial, Henon’s statements of financial disclosure for 2015 and 2016 said he was working for Local 98 as an “electrician” — which was inaccurate — and did not list his income.

Starting in January, a change in the city’s ethics laws will require council members and other top city officials to report the amounts of any outside earnings above $5,000 per job. Legislation sponsored by Green and passed earlier this year created the new requirement.

But Christmas said disclosures should also include details such as the nature of the outside work, the number of hours the council member spends on the job, and who they report to.

The council could also selectively forbid employment that is more likely to create conflicts of interest, he said.

“Bobby Henon was not teaching a course at a local college. He was working for a highly political outside entity that lobbies the city all the time, vigorously, over all sorts of issues,” he said. “There should be a rule against city officials having jobs with entities that lobby the city.”

Alternately, council could follow the example of agencies like the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which allows members to have second jobs but limits their outside income to 15% of their board income, or about $22,000 a year, said Mustafa Rashed, president of the Harrisburg government relations firm Bellevue Strategies.

Rashed, who has worked on mayoral and state legislative campaigns in Philadelphia, was skeptical of the idea of completely banning second jobs for council members at their current salary level.