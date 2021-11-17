As John Dougherty resigns after bribery conviction, Mayor Kenney offers praise

After nearly 30 years leading Philadelphia’s most politically powerful union, John Dougherty will resign following his conviction on federal conspiracy and bribery charges.

Dougherty, the business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said in a statement that he made this difficult but necessary decision to step down “for the good of the union.”

“I am leaving Local 98 in an incredibly strong position, financially and otherwise,” Dougherty, known as “Johnny Doc,” said. “We are among the most respected locals in the entire IBEW and our members enjoy the highest wages and best benefits package in the nation.”

Under Dougherty, Local 98 grew to become the biggest independent source of campaign funds in Pennsylvania.

Even his indictment didn’t dissolve its power: More than $17 million went from the union’s main political action committee to candidates in the two years since his 2019 indictment.