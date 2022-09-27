Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Guns are not allowed to be carried at indoor or outdoor recreation facilities in Philadelphia under an executive order signed by Mayor Jim Kenney Tuesday.

Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said the move comes after the death of Tiffany Fletcher, a recreation department employee killed during a shootout at Mill Creek Playground earlier this month.

“We can’t say this often enough, young people are always welcome in our parks and playgrounds, guns are not.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said the order would empower city employees to act. “This is to give some peace of mind and capacity to give rec center employees the ability to call police when they see someone with a gun in their waistband,” he said.