This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Convicted former Philadelphia labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty could soon be released from prison after President Donald Trump reportedly signed a commutation of his sentence.

The commutation was signed Thursday, according to Dougherty’s attorney, George Bochetto.

As of Thursday evening, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Pardon Attorney website had not yet reflected any change in Dougherty’s sentence.

Dougherty was sentenced in 2024 to six years in federal prison after being convicted of bribing a Philadelphia City Council member and stealing nearly $600,000 from the labor union he led for nearly three decades.

It was not immediately clear when Dougherty could be released from custody.

Dougherty led Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for nearly three decades before his conviction.

In 2021, Dougherty was convicted on bribery charges in a separate trial, along with former city councilmember Bobby Henon.