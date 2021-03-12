Man dead, 3 others, including teen, extremely critical following shooting in Overbrook

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

One person was killed while three people, including a teen boy, are fighting for their lives following a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man, 30-year-old man, 19-year-old man, and 16-year-old boy were all on the 1400 block of North 76th Street at 3:04 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, shooting all four of them.

The victims were taken to Lankenau Hospital. The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at 3:12 p.m. The three other victims are all in extremely critical condition.