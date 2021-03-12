Man dead, 3 others, including teen, extremely critical following shooting in Overbrook
This article originally appeared on NBC10.
One person was killed while three people, including a teen boy, are fighting for their lives following a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
A 24-year-old man, 30-year-old man, 19-year-old man, and 16-year-old boy were all on the 1400 block of North 76th Street at 3:04 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, shooting all four of them.
The victims were taken to Lankenau Hospital. The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at 3:12 p.m. The three other victims are all in extremely critical condition.
No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
The shooting is another in a long list as Philadelphia continues to grapple with rising gun violence. As of Wednesday night, there had been 92 homicide victims in the city, excluding Thursday’s shootings, according to PPD statistics. That figure represents a 33% increase to the same time last year, which was already the deadliest year in decades.
Philadelphia leaders, including Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner have called for Pennsylvania’s state legislature to allow the city to enforce stricter gun laws in an effort to curb the violence.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.
