Quiet S. Philly neighborhood shaken by shooting, worries of violent year to come

Last week, when three men fired more than 70 bullets at a 28-year-old man on the 2000 block of Snyder Ave. in South Philadelphia, residents were stunned.

“These are friendly people here,” said Nancey Lowes, a 20-year-resident of the neighborhood. “These people old around here, we ain’t do nothing to nobody. You going to tell me we can’t walk the street like we used to? Walk our dog? … I can’t even sit on my stoop and enjoy the nice sun.”

Residents like Lowes said it was worrisome that their nook of South Philly, which rarely experiences shootings, could be every bit as vulnerable as other neighborhoods they hear are plagued by gun violence on the evening news.

Johnnie Bradley has lived on the block for 15 years. To him, the shooting foreshadows a repeat of 2020’s violence.

“Almost 500 people [were killed],” Bradley said of the city’s 499 homicide victims. “That’s a lot of death, that’s a lot of killing.”

As of Tuesday, police report there have been 92 homicides in the city, a 35% increase from the same time last year. By the week ending Sunday, there were more than 330 shooting victims, a 47% increase from the same time last year.

“During the summer, that’s when I figured it would get crazier,” said Lowes of shootings in the city.

Lowes and others said they were looking for greater accountability from the highest levels of government to fellow Philadelphians.