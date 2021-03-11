Amid a historic surge in shootings and homicides, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called on residents to help the department quell the violence by being “proactive” and “vigilant.”

“The duty to protect these children belongs to all of us,” said Outlaw in a statement released Wednesday morning, in which she also claimed the department “is doing everything possible to curb gun violence in the city.”

Outlaw’s remarks come less than 24 hours after two 15-year-olds were shot, one fatally. It also comes as anti-violence activists have ramped up the pressure on city officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, to act with more urgency on the crisis, and as the police killings of Black people, including Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, continue to strain relationships between law enforcement and communities.