MacMillan said the structure of the briefings encourages the media’s coverage of gun violence to focus on police responses to specific incidents, which marginalizes alternative prevention strategies.

It also has the potential to harm victims by encouraging journalists to prioritize reporting about crime incidents, not prevention. Journalists attending the briefings are typically limited to asking questions about the topics discussed during the presentations.

“We know from our research that this sort of news coverage can leave residents feeling fearful, hopeless, dehumanized, and you can reinforce racist stereotypes and create situations where victims are treated like suspects,” MacMillan said. “Reporting on incidents can expose victims to further violence, and possibly even increase the risk and/or intensity of retaliatory violence.”

Both MacMillan and Matlin also said the images presented at the briefings reinforce stigma surrounding Black people and crime.

“Mugshots and surveillance video can perpetuate stereotypes, and perpetuate fear and hopelessness,” MacMillan said. “Maybe their police channels is where they belong, but they don’t belong in a gun violence prevention press conference.”

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier introduced the idea for the briefings to City Council in September 2020. She envisioned them as a space to share data, policy proposals and other anti-violence efforts, including from grassroots organizations across the city — similar to the structure of the public health department’s COVID-19 briefings.

“It was our thought that city officials having to get up every week to talk about violence could contribute to more accountability around the city’s actions on the issue and could raise the crisis to a higher level of importance within the city government,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier also wanted the briefings to connect people with resources and reshape the media’s coverage of gun violence to be more compassionate. She consulted the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting and journalists across the city for insight on their experiences covering gun violence and changes they’d like to see.

She’s grateful Kenney took up the charge of creating the briefings, but suggested several improvements for restructuring them. She wants to increase the briefings’ frequency to a weekly basis, broadcast them on more platforms, provide data about the outcomes of the city’s violence prevention efforts and present resources curated to the neighborhoods most affected by gun violence.

MacMillan also believes the city should archive each of the briefings in a more accessible way than its Facebook page, and aggregate and publicly distribute the data shared during the briefings. The police reports include data from as many as eight different city websites — or data that is not publicly available — and the complex process of accessing this information prevents viewers from gathering necessary information outside of the briefings.

“Sure, we can take screenshots of the presentation, but it communicates that officials control public data, like a peek behind the curtain into some secret world,” MacMillan said.

Making the data publicly available will also help people hold city officials accountable for providing accurate data, with MacMillan noting minor discrepancies in the data presented at the briefings compared to the original source material from various city departments.

Matlin noted that the city alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of reforming the briefings — journalists in attendance should also hold the city accountable for providing a more comprehensive perspective of its gun violence prevention work. For example, if a briefing strays into topics unrelated to combating gun violence, journalists could refocus the conversation by asking about prevention-oriented work.

“It’s really important for the press to not be passive because there’s incredible power in what the press covers and how they cover it,” Matlin said.

Matlin hopes the city will use these concerns as an opportunity to improve the way it frames information about gun violence.

“This isn’t to point fingers, this isn’t to say people aren’t doing a good job,” Matlin said. “It’s really to say how do we do better? If our goal is to be a trauma-informed city that recognizes the complexity of trauma, and the value of all humans, how do we all do this better and work together?”

The next briefing will take place on April 13.