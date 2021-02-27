Philadelphia officials and state lawmakers who represent the city joined local activists outside the Olney Transportation Center Friday to give an update on the Feb. 17 mass shooting there and demand tighter gun laws.

“The mass shooting at this very location in broad daylight is yet another tragic example of the vicious and unacceptable gun violence epidemic that is devastating our communities,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Feb. 17, eight people ages 17 to 70 were shot at the major SEPTA transit hub in North Philadelphia.

“Eight people were shot. Eight. One can only imagine what this terminal would have looked like if these were normal times — children coming home from school, hundreds of additional Philadelphians going to and coming from work. As horrible as this tragedy was, we are grateful that it was not worse,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Now in possession of surveillance footage, law enforcement officials are hoping to identify three men they believe are responsible for the shooting.

“Suspect One — thin build, green mask, wearing a dark colored jacket with white stripes down the arms of the jacket and an emblem on the chest, dark pants with dark shoes. Suspect Number Two — tall, thin build. All dark clothing with white or light color shoes. Suspect Number Three — medium build wearing all dark clothing,” Outlaw said. The men are said to have driven an older-model blue Ford Explorer, she said.

“At this time, it is unknown if any of the victims were the intended target, and the motive remains unknown,” Outlaw said.

City officials want anyone with information regarding the suspects to say something. “There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for this shooting,” Outlaw said.

The mass shooting occurred in a period of increased gun violence in Philadelphia. Because of that, local government leaders hoped Friday’s news conference at the transportation center would be a springboard to rally support for tougher gun laws.

“We may not all share the same philosophies when it comes to battling gun violence. But I do know that we all agree that we must stop the unabated flow of guns into our city and pass common-sense gun laws to keep our residents safe,” Kenney said.