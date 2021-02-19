Neighbors avoid Olney transit hub after mass shooting: ‘I wouldn’t catch it there’

The morning after a mass shooting rocked North Broad Street outside the Olney Transportation Center, the usually busy area was dusted with snow — and potentially missing some of its regular 15,000 daily passengers.

Neighbors who live nearby say people were afraid to commute through the transit hub, where Broad Street Line meets nine bus routes.

“It [looked] like a ghost town compared to how it is every morning,” said Kermit Bradley, who lives about a mile away from Broad and Olney, and whose friend sent him a photo of the emptier-than-usual station. “The people who usually go there every day found other means of transportation today.”

Eight people ranging in age from 17 to 71 were injured outside the SEPTA station when men reportedly got out of a car just before 3 p.m. and started firing bullets. One victim was left in critical condition, according to police, who have so far apprehended two suspects.

Community organizer Abu Edwards lives at 5th and Olney, about nine blocks away. After the gunmen opened fire, he started receiving nervous texts.

“Knowing my neighbors for years, I know who goes to Broad and Olney. All that stuff was running through my mind,” said the 32-year-old community organizer, one of many nearby residents who relies on the hub. In non-pandemic times, it sees around 40,000 riders each day.

“Olney Transportation Center is that center that coordinates our own little world,” Edwards explained.

Now he feels uncomfortable about riding his usual bus routes — the 8, the 18, the 28 — and knows friends feel the same. “People who are working every single day and are tired now feel like they have to find different locations to get home,” Edwards said.