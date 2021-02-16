Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called on leaders from the city’s business, academic, and government sectors to collaborate for a $100 million investment in community organizations to help stem gun violence.

“I am calling on everyone in the community to come forward to hold hands to get it done and come up with that $100 million that we need to get something serious started in the city,” said the district attorney who is running for re-election.

The Philadelphia Police Department reported 64 homicides as of today, a 33% increase compared this time to last year. But at a press conference, the DA announced four more homicides.

“Those numbers are unacceptable,” said Krasner. “They are troubling to all of us, but most importantly there are real people who are reflected and real names that you’re not hearing that are behind those numbers.”

The DA also reported nine homicides last week, 16 non-fatal shootings in the city, and 120 cases opened involving either possession of guns or gun violence.