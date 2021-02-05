John Legend, tech tycoons and aggrieved cops: Who’s funding the Philly DA race

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s race is heating up, with incumbent Larry Krasner and Democratic challenger Carlos Vega both posting six-figure hauls three months out from a likely decisive primary contest.

Krasner leads the cash race with $161,000 raised in 2020. But Vega is moving quickly to catch up — the politically unknown challenger raised more than $132,000 in the first three weeks of his campaign, records show.

A WHYY and Billy Penn analysis of campaign contributions over $500 highlights familiar fault lines in an already polarizing race between self-styled criminal justice reformer Krasner and former homicide prosecutor Vega, who says violence has gone unchecked during his opponent’s reign.

The pop-star-turned-criminal-justice-advocate John Legend and a number of wealthy liberal philanthropists and progressive PACs from across the country are backing Krasner, a return of the coalition that helped propel him into office in 2017. Meanwhile, former DA office staffers dismissed when the onetime defense attorney took over and the city’s police union wrote big checks to Vega.

The incumbent prosecutor continues to benefit from his national reputation. About three-quarters of Krasner’s contributions in the most recent cycle came from outside Philadelphia — with large infusions from California, where booming tech and entertainment industries feed political fundraising circles. Campaign finance records made public this week show that the R&B musician Legend and a company linked to his manager, Ty Stiklorius, together contributed $15,600 to Krasner in November 2020.

In the other corner, Vega’s campaign finance report is a who’s who of the war on Krasner and his reformist agenda.

Vega’s donor list is replete with dozens of former prosecutors, police officers, and private attorneys, some of whom have been embroiled in their own personal and professional court scandals over the years. The campaign vowed to issue refunds to at least two contributors after questions posed by WHYY and Billy Penn.

The largest donor to Vega’s campaign — aside from a $20,000 infusion from himself — is the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. That comes as no surprise: The police union has been locked in a mutually acrimonious relationship with Krasner since his election.

Two PACs associated with the FOP unit, which decries the DA as “anti-cop” and has blamed the city’s skyrocketing murder rate on his policies, collectively donated $17,600 to Vega. Unions repping the city’s other first responders — firefighters and paramedics — donated another $5,000 to Vega.

Philadelphia campaign finance laws limit contributions to $3,100 for individuals and $12,600 for businesses, political action committees or other organizations.