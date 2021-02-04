Who gets paid more than $200,000 at a part-time job? Some former SEPTA managers.

More than two dozen retired SEPTA staffers were paid upwards of six-figures for hourly “part-time” work last year, even as the agency grappled with a looming budget crisis caused by COVID-19. Although SEPTA officials described the positions as “transitional,” some of the part-timers have raked in cash for many years, while simultaneously collecting pension benefits.

A records request filed by WHYY’s PlanPhilly last year uncovered 26 employees categorized as “part-time pensioners” on SEPTA’s payroll at the end of the past fiscal year, ending in June 2020. The head of SEPTA’s revenue and marketing department is currently one such employee: a retiree quickly hired back to work the same position as hourly part-timer earning over $200,000 a year, while also collecting a generous pension.

Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for SEPTA, said the practice began in 2013 to ensure a wave of retirements among the agency’s older employees didn’t disrupt multi-year projects, such as SEPTA Key.

“They’ve retired but they’ve been brought back because of their expertise,” he said. “Part-time pensioners have been utilized to ensure that retirements and other staffing shortages would not interrupt scheduled construction and other improvement projects.”

But Robert Strauss, an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said part-time pension arrangements were controversial in public finance, as they enable senior employees to continue collecting a salary while cashing in on pension benefits that are tax-free in states like Pennsylvania.

“There are people that try to take an early retirement and then double-dip,” he said. “There’s a sensible argument for people, at time of retirement, moving to part-time status … And then there’s outright corruption. People move out of positions of influence and then are kept in part-time administrative positions forever.”

The positions are just a sliver of SEPTA’s 9,400-strong workforce, but the handful of part-timers collectively cost the agency about $1 million during the previous fiscal year. While most made only modest sums, the majority went to just five individuals, who were each paid over $100,000 a year to work part-time, according to SEPTA records.