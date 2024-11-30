This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA fares are going up on subways, trolleys, and buses, beginning on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The board approved the 7.5 percent increase earlier this month, as the transit agency faces a massive $240 million budget deficit.

“It could be worse. I guess having the mindset of the cup half full, half empty. So, I don’t personally like it, but they have to do what they have to do, too,” said SEPTA commuter, Terrance Butler from Southwest Philadelphia.

SEPTA argues that a hike is necessary to maintain service levels amid the budget deficit.

Fares on buses, subways and trolleys are up 50 cents to $2.50 a ride.

SEPTA is also raising fares for Regional Rail.

All daily, monthly and weekly passes will remain at the same price.

“I do agree just a little bit. I see both sides,” said Dominique Evans from North Philadelphia.

Evans says it won’t stop her from getting where she needs to go.

“You need SEPTA to get to where you need to go. If you don’t have a car right now, you better use SEPTA, OK,” said Evans.

This marks the first time since 2017 that fares have spiked.