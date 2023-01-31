How much will it cost to see Eagles play Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII?

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.

Fans were ecstatic after the Birds beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship.

Dana Rex, of Palmyra, N.J., says she will be cheering on her team from afar.

“No, we’re not going to make it there, but definitely will be watching it,” she said.