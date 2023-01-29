The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound. The Eagles soared in a 31-7 victory to win the National Football Conference title over the San Francisco 49er’s.
Thousands of loud and proud Eagles fans — and some Niners fans too, poured into Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday afternoon’s championship game.
Despite some animosity leading up to the game, Eagles and Niners fans came together from all over the country, to witness the matchup between the NFC’s best teams.
Ryan Ching flew from the Bay Area to Philly on game day. The California-native grew up an Eagles fan, and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to witness Sunday’s game.
“Green was my favorite color growing up and I chose the Eagles and it stuck, 33 years of my life,” Ching said. “Fly Eagles Fly!”
Ching made the trip with his best friend, Gabriel Richardson, who’s a Niners fan. While he’s enjoyed his trip to Philly, it’s tradition for the opposing team’s fans to get ragged on a little bit, which he took in stride.
“They’re soft out here, it’s not bad at all,” Richardson said. “It’s a cakewalk.”
Chris Nady drove in from Trenton, New Jersey wearing his old Frank Gore 49ers jersey. He got some flack for not rocking a Kelly green shirt, but said he knew what he was getting himself into.
“I expected nothing less than to get a lot of c**p today,” Nady said smiling.
Eagles fans have had a lot to cheer for this year. After barely making the Playoffs last year, Philadelphia is now the best team in the league featuring eight Pro Bowlers, including MVP candidate and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a move that was heavily criticized. This year, he has thrown and ran for 35 combined TDs, paving the way for what could be the best season an Eagles QB ever.
Eagles fan Luis Lauer said Hurts’ dedication is something that he feels really resonates with fans.
“Philadelphians are hardworking people, they’re passionate people. If you just have those two things, regardless of talent, we’ll like you.” Lauer said “This year the question was, ‘Does work ethic actually lead to improvement?’ And he did improve exponentially year over year. Now, to no surprise, based on his work, I think he’s playing like a top caliber quarterback.”
The Eagles are third in the NFL in scoring at 28.1 points per game, and allow 301.5 yards per game, making them the second best defensive team in the league.
The Eagles will play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.
