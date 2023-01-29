Fans celebrate in the streets as the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl-bound

Thousands packed parking lots outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, ahead of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound. The Eagles soared in a 31-7 victory to win the National Football Conference title over the San Francisco 49er’s.

Thousands of loud and proud Eagles fans — and some Niners fans too, poured into Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday afternoon’s championship game.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Philadelphia Eagles fans stand around an on top of a van at the tailgate outside of Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the NFC Championship game
Thousands packed parking lots outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, ahead of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Fan Pedro Cartahgena (left), Victor River (center) and Mauricio Vasquez (right) support the Philadelphia Eagles from the tailgate outside the Linc during the NFC East Championship Game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Fan Pedro Cartahgena (left), Victor River (center) and Mauricio Vasquez (right) support the Philadelphia Eagles from the tailgate outside the Linc during the NFC East Championship Game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Despite some animosity leading up to the game, Eagles and Niners fans came together from all over the country, to witness the matchup between the NFC’s best teams.

Ryan Ching flew from the Bay Area to Philly on game day. The California-native grew up an Eagles fan, and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to witness Sunday’s game.

“Green was my favorite color growing up and I chose the Eagles and it stuck, 33 years of my life,” Ching said. “Fly Eagles Fly!”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Two Philadelphia Eagles fans and a San Francisco 49ers fan pose together ahead of the NFC Championship game
Jaimie Ching (left), Ryan Ching (center), and Gabriel Richardson (right) flew from the Bay Area to witness their two favorite teams square off in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Ching made the trip with his best friend, Gabriel Richardson, who’s a Niners fan. While he’s enjoyed his trip to Philly, it’s tradition for the opposing team’s fans to get ragged on a little bit, which he took in stride.

“They’re soft out here, it’s not bad at all,” Richardson said. “It’s a cakewalk.”

Philadelphia Eagles fans stand and dance on top of a van during the pre-game tailgate at the NFC Championship game
Thousands packed parking lots outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, ahead of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Football fans walk towards Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the NFC Championship game
49ers fans entered enemy territory Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Chris Nady drove in from Trenton, New Jersey wearing his old Frank Gore 49ers jersey. He got some flack for not rocking a Kelly green shirt, but said he knew what he was getting himself into.

“I expected nothing less than to get a lot of c**p today,” Nady said smiling.

San Francisco 49ers fan Chris Nady (left) and Philadelphia Eagles fan Austin Ritter (right) pose together at a tailgate
Chris Nady (left) and Austin Ritter (right) made the most of Sunday's pregame ahead of the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field, despite their differences. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Eagles fans have had a lot to cheer for this year. After barely making the Playoffs last year, Philadelphia is now the best team in the league featuring eight Pro Bowlers, including MVP candidate and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a move that was heavily criticized. This year, he has thrown and ran for 35 combined TDs, paving the way for what could be the best season an Eagles QB ever.

A stuffed lion dressed with a Philadelphia Eagles jersey is placed on the roof of a tailgate van
Thousands packed parking lots outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, ahead of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Fighter jets and fireworks kicked off the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field
Fighter jets and fireworks kicked off the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Eagles fan Luis Lauer said Hurts’ dedication is something that he feels really resonates with fans.

“Philadelphians are hardworking people, they’re passionate people. If you just have those two things, regardless of talent, we’ll like you.” Lauer said “This year the question was, ‘Does work ethic actually lead to improvement?’ And he did improve exponentially year over year. Now, to no surprise, based on his work, I think he’s playing like a top caliber quarterback.”

The Eagles are third in the NFL in scoring at 28.1 points per game, and allow 301.5 yards per game, making them the second best defensive team in the league.

The Eagles will play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

  • An Eagles fan gets creative to support Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown
    An Eagles fan gets creative to support Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles descended on Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC East Championship game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles descended on Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC East Championship game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Eagles fans celebrate a touchdown at the tailgate for the NFC East Championship game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Eagles fans celebrate a touchdown at the tailgate for the NFC East Championship game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Eagles fans celebrate a touchdown at the tailgate for the NFC East Championship game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Eagles fans celebrate a touchdown at the tailgate for the NFC East Championship game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles descended on Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC East Championship game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles descended on Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC East Championship game on January 29, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter at WHYY.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate