Despite some animosity leading up to the game, Eagles and Niners fans came together from all over the country, to witness the matchup between the NFC’s best teams.

Ryan Ching flew from the Bay Area to Philly on game day. The California-native grew up an Eagles fan, and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to witness Sunday’s game.

“Green was my favorite color growing up and I chose the Eagles and it stuck, 33 years of my life,” Ching said. “Fly Eagles Fly!”