From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The potential impacts of SEPTA’s latest doomsday scenario have reverberated all the way out to the Philadelphia suburbs.

“The closure of this network and this particular line would have an absolutely devastating impact on the local economy but also the regional economy,” said Ken Kearns, president of the Wayne Business Association.

SEPTA’s recently proposed cuts involve eliminating 50 bus routes, hiking fares and shuttering service on five Regional Rail lines — including the Paoli/Thorndale line, which connects nearly two dozen stops along the Main Line.

The Main Line wouldn’t be what it is today without the advent of the railroad. Passenger trains connected those communities in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to a plethora of education and job opportunities.

Since the 19th century, countless passenger trains have chugged through Wayne Station. If SEPTA is unable to obtain enough funding from Harrisburg, trains would no longer stop at any of the three stations in the Radnor area.

Approximately 250 small businesses are members of the Wayne Business Association. Kearns, who owns 118 North and The Refectory, said SEPTA access is “extremely important as an economic driver” for the community.