Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

For the second time in two years, Pennsylvania lawmakers are weighing legislation that would automatically seal certain eviction records for tens of thousands of renters across the commonwealth.

The bill is a longtime wishlist item for housing advocates, who say it would help tenants struggling to find safe and habitable homes because they were the subject of an eviction filing at some point.

If passed, the courts would immediately shield from public view cases where a judge ruled in favor of the tenant. Eviction cases that were withdrawn or led to a lockout would be automatically sealed seven years after the filing.

Eviction cases that did result in a lockout would be automatically sealed after seven years.

The measure would help renters in urban centers like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but also in smaller suburban and rural communities, some of which have higher eviction rates.

“With every year, I mean every month, every week, every day that goes by, the housing situation for our neighbors becomes more and more dire. And I think the need to act on housing becomes more and more urgent,” said state Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, D-Lancaster, who introduced the bill.

The measure faces an uncertain future, however.

The bill passed the House by a slim margin in late June. But it’s unclear if the legislation has enough support in the Senate amid intense budget negotiations with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration, which supports the measure.

A similar bill Smith-Wade-El introduced last year was never put to a floor vote. Opponents argued the bill would make it hard for landlords to properly vet applicants. They also said it would force them to tighten their standards in order to protect against problem tenants.