7 people shot near Olney Transportation Center

Philadelphia police say seven people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the busy intersection of Broad Street and Olney Avenue, the site of SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. Two people were shot in the back, one was shot in the ankle, another was shot in the leg, and another was shot in the arm, according to police.

The department did not have information regarding two more of the victims.

The department could not immediately provide details about the victims’ ages, race or gender or their conditions.

Six of the seven people shot are being treated at Albert Einstein Medical Center. Police transported the seventh victim to Temple University Hospital.

Police recovered two guns from the scene. They have apprehended one suspect so far.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.