New research out of Temple University found the average number of people shot in Philadelphia each week nearly doubled during the first eight months of the pandemic, bolstering claims made by community activists, criminologists, and police that COVID-19 is driving the city’s ongoing surge in gun violence.

The research letter, published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, indicates there was a “significant and sustained” increase in gun violence in Philadelphia after the city started implementing containment policies designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, beginning with last year’s March 16 order shuttering all non-essential businesses.

The research found an average of 46 people were shot in the city each week between March 16, 2020 and Nov. 20, 2020. Between Jan. 1, 2016 and March 16, 2020, an average of 25 people were shot each week.

“At Temple, we’re used to responding to a high volume of firearm injury and dealing with multiple patients at once. That’s kind of our baseline. But this is unprecedented,” said Dr. Jessica Beard, the study’s lead author and a trauma surgeon at Temple University Hospital.

The study shows a strong link, but not a direct causality between the city’s pandemic restrictions and the increased bloodshed.