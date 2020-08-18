‘Your whole day is watching your back’: Philly on edge after another violent weekend

Lifelong Poplar resident “Smiley” feels fortunate.

Her 15-year-old daughter made it home safely after violence erupted near a large outdoor gathering in North Philadelphia she attended Saturday night.

Just before midnight, as about 200 mostly young people socialized near the intersection of North 10th and Brown streets, gunshots fired. Five people, including three teenagers, were wounded.

“My baby was down there and she had to run for coverage, and that’s just not right,” the mother said. “I would have been burying my child if she didn’t do what she did — think, act and do something fast.”

Now, Smiley, who declined to let WHYY/PlanPhilly use her full name out of fear of retaliation, is no longer letting her younger kids leave the house. It just feels too risky.

“We gotta put these guns down,” she said. “They’re saying Black lives matter, but it don’t seem like it. It seems like the war is against each other — it can’t be like that.”

The shooting was part of another violent weekend in Philadelphia, which is struggling to contain a historic spike in gun violence and the coronavirus pandemic simultaneously.

Over the weekend, 35 people were shot between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday, said a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson. Seven of them died. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

A total of 55 people were shot last week, leaving communities across the city on edge and residents adapting to the violence by keeping children inside and avoiding their stoops.

Esther, who also declined to give her last name and lives in West Poplar near where one of the shootings occurred, said the neighborhood once felt safer. She used to let her 12-year-old granddaughter go out and play with her friends on North 10th Street, while she cared for her two other granddaughters at home.

After recent shootings in her neighborhood, including the one on Saturday a few doors down from hers, the only way the 12-year-old can leave the house is with someone watching her.

“You don’t have a normal day — your whole day is watching your back and keep trying to keep on doing what you need to do,” said Esther. “If you hear shots, you are supposed to hit the floor, or hit the sofa, and lay there and stay there.”

Esther said her granddaughter asks her, “Why can’t we move right now?”

“What are you talking about? I don’t have no money to move,” she said. “But at this point, I can’t lock her in the yard.”