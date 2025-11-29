Man found dead after flames tear through Strawberry Mansion home

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man was killed Friday evening when a fire tore through a home in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia and spread to a neighboring house, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 4:45 p.m. near 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue.

Deputy Fire Chief Bill Demski said crews arrived within four minutes to find heavy flames on the second and third floors, and reports that someone was still inside.

“We arrived four minutes after the initial phone call to find heavy fire on the second and third floor, with occupants saying there was somebody still inside,” Demski said.

Two police officers tried to rescue the person before firefighters arrived, but were unable to reach him.

Two other people escaped the home, but a third person – a man about 40 years old – was found dead at the top of the stairs on the second floor, Demski said. The victim has not been identified.

Firefighters spent about 40 minutes extinguishing the flames. The fire spread to the home next door, which is now uninhabitable. At least one person from that house was displaced.

“It was a single alarm with extra resources added. The place had some unique features that allowed the fire to spread to the house next door,” Demski said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.