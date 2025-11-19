Officials said the fire appears to have originated on the first floor and extended to the second floor, where all three victims were found and rushed to the hospital.

“We immediately began lifesaving efforts,” the fire commissioner said.

However, a 45-year-old woman, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy have died, officials said.

The mother was not at home at the time and told Action News her cousin was watching the children.

The victim’s names have not yet been released.

“I see the same thing Monday through Friday. The kids wake up, go to school, now today, I see something different — they’re not going to school,” said Luis Colon.

Deputy Fire Chief Frank Hannan said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

“I most certainly want to remind everyone the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. They give you that early warning, that advance notification. If you do not have working smoke alarms, please call 311 and we will come out and install them for you,” the commissioner added.

Chopper 6 was overhead as fire investigators got to work trying to figure out what sparked the deadly blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.