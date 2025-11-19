Young siblings among 3 dead after house fire in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, mother says

Officials said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3400 block of Hope Street, and that a 45-year-old woman, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy died.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 18, 2025
Crews battling a fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

Crews battling a fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, Nov. 18, 2025. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two young siblings, along with their mom’s cousin, died in an early morning house fire in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, according to the children’s mother.

Officials said it was a fast-moving fire that broke out around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3400 block of Hope Street, near Tioga.

Multiple 911 calls came in about the fire. You could hear the panic in one neighbor’s voice.

The fire commissioner said first responders arrived within four minutes of the initial call.

Firefighters quickly began rescuing those inside.

Officials said the fire appears to have originated on the first floor and extended to the second floor, where all three victims were found and rushed to the hospital.

“We immediately began lifesaving efforts,” the fire commissioner said.

However, a 45-year-old woman, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy have died, officials said.

The mother was not at home at the time and told Action News her cousin was watching the children.

The victim’s names have not yet been released.

“I see the same thing Monday through Friday. The kids wake up, go to school, now today, I see something different — they’re not going to school,” said Luis Colon.

Deputy Fire Chief Frank Hannan said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

“I most certainly want to remind everyone the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. They give you that early warning, that advance notification. If you do not have working smoke alarms, please call 311 and we will come out and install them for you,” the commissioner added.

Chopper 6 was overhead as fire investigators got to work trying to figure out what sparked the deadly blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

