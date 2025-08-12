Children among 7 injured in fire that spread to multiple Kensington homes

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Seven people were injured in a fire on Monday evening in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. on the 3400 block of Reach Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames that had started to spread to the porches of neighboring homes.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the fire damage as multiple firefighters responded to the scene.

In all, officials say the injured include four adults and three children.

Their conditions were not immediately known.