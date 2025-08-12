Children among 7 injured in fire that spread to multiple Kensington homes

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. on Reach Street. Philadelphia officials say the injured include four adults and three children.

  • 6abc digital staff
    • August 11, 2025
an aerial view of at least five Kensington homes damaged by a fire

Video from 6abc's Chopper 6 shows homes in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia damaged by a fire, Aug. 11, 2025. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Seven people were injured in a fire on Monday evening in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. on the 3400 block of Reach Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames that had started to spread to the porches of neighboring homes.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the fire damage as multiple firefighters responded to the scene.

In all, officials say the injured include four adults and three children.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

