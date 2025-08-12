Children among 7 injured in fire that spread to multiple Kensington homes
The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. on Reach Street. Philadelphia officials say the injured include four adults and three children.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Seven people were injured in a fire on Monday evening in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. on the 3400 block of Reach Street.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames that had started to spread to the porches of neighboring homes.
Video from Chopper 6 showed the fire damage as multiple firefighters responded to the scene.
In all, officials say the injured include four adults and three children.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.