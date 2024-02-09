Search continues for more remains of family presumed dead in East Lansdowne home

Intense flames were initially seen rising from the roof and top floor of the three-story home before spreading to the lower levels, largely gutting the structure.

Sources told Action News on Thursday that the shooter was believed to be firing from the third floor of the house.

Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt described a volatile and dangerous scene when officers from his department responded to the home and were able to rescue the two wounded officers.

“All officers that were on the scene initially were taking on fire, and then when they removed themselves from it, there was no more gunfire at that point,” Bernhardt said.

Chopper video also showed one officer being carried away from the scene and being put in an ambulance.

Chin said she has no idea why her son had a gun, adding that he had no known history of mental illness. She also said the family did not have a history of arguments.

The blaze raged on for hours as crews worked to get it under control once it was deemed safe to do so.

The massive plume of smoke could be seen across the community. It was so intense it was picked up on StormTracker 6 radar.

Recovery and investigation

Crews spent Thursday trying to recover the bodies from the rubble. Wisps of smoke were visible from the charred remains of the house as investigators examined the home.

The fire did so much damage it may not ever be possible to determine how it started or who did the shooting, Stollsteimer said.

“If we ever determine it, it won’t be any time soon,” he said.

An excavator was being used to tear down the walls left standing after the fire gutted the building, scooping debris to be sifted by investigators. A medical examiner’s office vehicle was also there.

Exactly how many victims were shot is unclear and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. Action News has been told that officials might have to use dental records to identify everyone.

Remembering the victims

Chin Le says she and her family came to the United States in 1981 and have lived in the area for 40 years.

It’s believed the children went to schools in the William Penn School District. District officials released a statement on Thursday saying it is still gathering information and providing counseling.

On Thursday night, Hendrix Chandler brought a sign and stuffed animals to the scene to remember the victims.

“I went to school with this kid and he died in the fire. It’s pretty sad,” she said.

McLaughlin-Le’s family is asking for privacy as they grieve the presumed death of their loved ones.

“Britni and Xuoug were a happily married couple for 17 years, loving and devoted parents to their three children, their extended family, and their beloved friends,” the McLaughlin family said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken and we vow to cherish the memories of our loved ones, and we will work to ensure that their legacies live on.”

Lansdowne Officer David Schiazza, 54, who was wounded in the leg, was discharged from Penn Presbyterian Hospital at 3 p.m. Thursday, rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair and greeted by rows of fellow officers who stood at attention and saluted. He waved and flashed a thumbs-up sign through the passenger-side window as he was driven away.

The other wounded officer, 44-year-old John Meehan of the East Lansdowne Police Department, required lengthy surgery to his arm and could be released from Penn Presbyterian Hospital by Friday, Stollsteimer said.

Both officers have more than two decades with their respective departments.

Neighbors recall chaos

“I heard a lot of gunshots as I just came from the store and then I smelled the smoke about 10 minutes later. And I just seen cops come everywhere, running in their vests and everything,” said one resident. “I heard [them] yelling ‘active shooter, get in the house, barricade, don’t come out,'” a neighbor said.

The incident unfolded as school was letting out and families were walking back home.

The entire block was evacuated, according to the district attorney. A man who lives nearby described the frightening scene.

“There was rapid gunfire. I was just sitting on the couch, then I heard, ‘Pop! Pop! Pop!’ (I) peeked out to see, then literally 10 seconds later cops were coming out from everywhere in every direction yelling, ‘Active shooter! Close your door,'” he said.

Other residents described the chaos as they ran into their homes.

“All the cops was coming with guns, rifles out and I said, ‘Close the door, leave the groceries’. My hood was up and my car was open,” recalled Veronica Carrington.

“My kids were scared and then I said, ‘Get away from the windows, get down, until we know it’s all safe and everything.’ And my little 4-year-old goes, ‘Mommy I’m so scared.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s OK babe,'” added Stevie Ann of East Lansdowne.

A SWAT vehicle was also seen breaking down a wall of the home.