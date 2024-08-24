A row house fire in Philadelphia claimed the lives of two people, including a child, and sent two other people to hospitals over the weekend, authorities said.

Philadelphia Fire Department officials said the blaze was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the Summerdale neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia.

Assistant Fire Chief Rob Wilkins told reporters that arriving crews reported heavy fire on the first floor and heavy smoke on the second floor. Wilkins said a woman and a girl were found dead in a second-floor bedroom. He said a man and a boy managed to get out and were taken to hospitals with third-degree burns.

Wilkins said the home had no working smoke alarms at the time of the blaze, which also damaged another home. The cause is under investigation.