5 shot, including teen, at large gathering in North Philly

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Separate shootings in Philadelphia left at least three people dead and five wounded, the latter of which included a 16-year-old who was fired upon as he and others were near a gathering of some 200 young people, Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The shootings mark another bloody weekend in a city that has been roiled by gunfire that has claimed both adults and children. It is also the second weekend in a row in which there has been a mass shooting where a minor was struck.

The 16-year-old and four others were struck as gunfire broke out near the intersection of 10th and Brown streets in North Philadelphia around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The oldest of the victims was 26 years old.

Police were already in the area because they had become aware of a large gathering that was planned and promoted on social media. Officers estimated there were some 200 young people there.

The responding officers then heard a boom and saw a muzzle flash up the street, Outlaw said. Almost simultaneously, they heard gunfire coming from around the corner where they were stationed.

Police ran toward the gunfire and found the five victims, who were taken to Temple University Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Outlaw said, noting that there were shell casings from “several different weapons.”

The commissioner said the victims did not appear to be involved in the nearby gathering. Detectives were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses. One person was taken in for questioning, but that person was not yet considered a suspect, Outlaw said.