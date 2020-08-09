11-year-old boy grazed by bullets while walking in Olney

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

An 11-year-old boy walking outside was grazed in the head and shoulder when gunfire broke out in his neighborhood, making him only the latest child victim of gun violence in Philadelphia.

The boy was walking along the 6000 block of A Street in the Olney neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he heard speeding cars and flying bullets, a Philadelphia Police department spokesman said.

The boy was grazed in the back of his head and his right shoulder and was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children for treatment, according to police.

That was not the only shooting in Philadelphia Saturday night into Sunday morning, though.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a police officer responding to a report of a person with a gun heard multiple gunshots on the 800 block of Brill Street in the Frankford neighborhood. At least two bullets struck his patrol vehicle on the passenger side, police said.

Another officer who came to help tried to stop a man riding an ATV, but the man struck the officer and knocked him to the ground, making him hit his head, the PPD said. The officer was in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and the man was later caught and placed under arrest. Police said the suspect had a handgun in his possession.