6 hospitalized after ‘senseless’ shooting at West Philly playground

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Six people were sent to Philly hospitals Saturday night after someone opened fire on a West Philly neighborhood block during a late-night barbecue, according to police.

The victims, all in stable condition, include:

two 18-year-old men,

a 17-year-old boy,

an 18-year-old woman,

a 24-year-old woman

and a 59-year-old woman.

Police received a call at 9:21 p.m. to the 1100 block of 38th Street (near Poplar) in Mantua, part of West Philadelphia.

Officers arrived at the Clayborn & Lewis Playground and immediately took three victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. One more victim arrived there and told officers he was shot at 38th and Poplar, according to police.