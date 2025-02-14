Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The West Philly Tool Library is renting out two new portable induction cooktops, so households can try out the gas-free technology at home before investing in a new stove.

“You’re not going to go out and buy a huge [induction] stove to replace your current cooking setup, just to try it out and see,” said Jason Sanders, director of the West Philly Tool Library, a nonprofit in the Cedar Park neighborhood that rents out thousands of tools for DIY home renovations and auto repairs. “This is a very affordable way to do that.”

Induction cooktops use an electromagnetic field to create heat within cookware. They’re a more efficient and cleaner alternative to gas stoves, which release unhealthy pollutants into homes and contribute to climate change.

PennEnvironment, an environmental advocacy nonprofit, donated the cooktops to the West Philly Tool Library.

“These donations will allow more people to test-drive these great appliances and build public support and affinity for transitioning towards this cleaner technology,” said Belle Sherwood, PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center’s climate associate.

How to rent an induction cooktop from the West Philly Tool Library

The West Philly Tool Library on South 47th Street offers over 3,500 tools for rent for landscaping, auto repair and home maintenance and improvements.

To borrow tools from the library, you’ll need a membership. These are priced on a sliding scale from $20 to $150 per year, according to a member’s annual income. You can sign up online.

The induction cooktop models available to rent are Duxtop 1800-watt portable countertop burners, which sell for around $63 on Amazon. Full induction ranges, including attached ovens, typically cost between $1,000 and $5,500.

Not every pot or pan will work on an induction stove, and the Tool Library does not have induction-compatible cookware to rent out. But you may already have pots and pans that work at home.

Any pot or pan with a bottom that a household magnet sticks to will work on an induction stove. Cast iron pans are induction-compatible.