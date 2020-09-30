5 people injured after being shot on Philadelphia porch

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A gunman approached a group of people on the porch of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night and opened fire.

Five men were struck, one left critically injured, in the shooting just before midnight along the 4500 block of North 19th Street in the city’s Logan neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The men ran into a nearby house to seek help and escape the gunfire, police said.

Police and private drivers rushed the men — ranging in age from their late 20s to mid-50s — to the hospital where four of them were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other man was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his stomach.