The doorbell startled Andre Davis.

He had just finished ironing his work clothes and was moments away from slipping into bed for the evening.

That wouldn’t happen for hours now.

Two police officers stood on the other side of his front door. They needed to talk to him about Robert.

“I thought maybe he had gotten in trouble,” Davis said.

Inside their Olney rowhome, officers showed Davis and his wife a cell phone photo of their 21-year-old son, Robert Wood.

The officers told them there had been a fight. Robert was shot. He didn’t make it.

“My wife was hysterical. My daughter was hysterical. And we just started making phone calls,” Davis said.

It was 2 a.m. before Davis turned off the lights and tried to sleep.

He couldn’t.

‘I’ve never seen this level of violence’

Robert Wood was murdered during what remains an exceedingly violent period in Philadelphia. The city’s murder rate so far in 2020 is the highest it has been since 2007.

Experts predicted most crime would decrease during the coronavirus pandemic, but the number of shooting victims and homicides in Philadelphia has surged since early March — despite a stay-at-home order that lasted more than two months and ongoing calls from public health officials to maintain social distancing.

“As long as I’ve been working in the streets, I’ve never seen this level of violence — back-to-back-to-back-to back — here in the city of Philadelphia,” said Colwin Williams, a longtime anti-violence activist.

As of July 12, the last date for which statistics were available, police have recorded 946 people shot so far in 2020 — a 31% increase compared to the same time last year.

To date, the city has recorded 222 people murdered — a 26% increase compared to the same period last year.

In that time, residents have endured some gobsmackingly violent days. Most recently, 23 people were shot across the city on July 5 — the highest single-day total in nearly a decade. Six of them died, including 6-year-old Fakeem Hayes, who was accidentally shot in the chest by a younger child in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Amplifying the anguish, new research shows many of the neighborhoods hit hardest by gun violence during the pandemic have recorded high rates of coronavirus infections as well. That includes slices of North Philadelphia, as well as a section of West Philadelphia sandwiched between University City and Delaware County.

7/

Through #geospatial mapping, we were able to find a significant relationship of shooting events occurring with a higher incidence in those #Philadelphia neighborhoods most affected by #COVID19 infection. pic.twitter.com/0SDRrlETN1 — Zaf #WearADamnMask Qasim 🇵🇰🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ResusOne) July 6, 2020

“As the COVID numbers increased, so did the penetrating trauma cases — in particular, shootings,” said Dr. Zaffer Qasim, assistant professor of emergency medicine and critical care at the University of Pennsylvania, which led the study. “Penetrating trauma cases” involve stabbings or shootings.

Between March 9 and April 19, 187 people were shot in Philadelphia.

During that six-week span, nearly 20 of them were struck in the three zip codes of West Philadelphia that include the Overbrook Park and Mill Creek sections of the city. Those zip codes, where up to a third of residents live below the federal poverty line and roughly 90% of the population is Black, were also among the areas of the city with the highest rates of COVID-19.

By comparison, one person was shot in three zip codes of northwest Philadelphia that contain Roxborough, Manayunk and East Falls. The middle-class, majority-white neighborhoods were among the areas of the city with the lowest rates of COVID-19.

The correlation between the virus and violence is not surprising, given Philadelphia has known for years that residents of different ZIP codes have widely different health outcomes.

A city report released last year showed that residents in low-income, higher-crime ZIP codes have shorter life expectancies and higher rates of diabetes, cancer and asthma — three health conditions that make people more vulnerable to the coronavirus — than residents of wealthier ones with lower crime rates. Those ailments are also more prevalent among Black residents, who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic in Philadelphia and across the U.S.

“As with many things that COVID-19 has done, it’s kind of taken a scab off the wound that was already there in some ways,” Qasim said.