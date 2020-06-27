Philly puts prosecutors in police divisions to help tackle gun-violence

As part of a new strategic plan to interrupt Philadelphia’s bloody cycle of shootings, two city prosecutors are now embedded in each of the police department’s six divisions.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’ Office have always worked together, but detectives and assistant district attorneys have never collaborated on cases while working out of the same space — in the section of the city where the crime was committed.

The hope is that the co-working arrangement will help the city solve more homicides, non-fatal shootings, and other cases involving serious offenses. The program, patterned off an initiative in Chicago, is also focused on helping victims of gun violence, as well as preventing it from happening in the first place.

“The most important thing that we can do is build community at the same time we are also focusing on law enforcement. If you shoot people, you need to be in jail. If you kill people, you need to be in jail,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner during a Friday news conference to formally announce the initiative.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who became the city’s top cop in February, did not attend the event in West Philadelphia. In a statement, she said the new program will provide “greater focus, attention, and consistency” to investigations and prosecutions, resulting in the removal of the “most dangerous offenders from our precious communities.”

The Gun Crimes Strategies & Prevention Collaborative was quietly launched about a month ago, as the number of non-fatal shootings and murders continued to stack up despite the the stay-at-home orders the city put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.