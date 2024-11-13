From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Police have released the name of the man killed by police following a vehicle chase in West Philadelphia after he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 5400 block of Chancellor Street Sunday evening after 47-year-old Jonathan Corbin allegedly pulled a gun and fired it inside the home, according to a release from police.

Police say Corbin then stole a vehicle at gunpoint and attempted to shoot at two people, but the weapon did not fire. Two officers from the 18th District rolled up to the scene where Corbin pointed his gun at officers, according to Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. Officers returned fire as Corbin took off in a black pickup truck.

Both officers in pursuit fired their weapons, but it’s unknown who hit Corbin. Vanore told our news partner 6abc that Corbin was struck in the arm, face and hip.

Corbin was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. None of the three officers nor any bystanders were injured in the incident.