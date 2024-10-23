What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The U.S. Department of Justice is charging a Philadelphia man with threatening to kill and “skin” a representative of a state political party who was trying to recruit poll watchers.

John Pollard, 62, sent a text message to the unnamed representative saying he was “interested in being a poll watcher” after he got the person’s phone number from a social media post, according to a release. The post was recruiting volunteers to “help observe at the polls on Election Day,” officials wrote.

Pollard is accused of sending three threats to the employee less than ten minutes after initial contact was made. One of the messages read that he was going to “SKIN [the victim] ALIVE,” officials wrote.

He made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday after being arrested Monday. He’s charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.