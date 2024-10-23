Philadelphia man charged with threatening a political representative recruiting poll watchers
Officials say 62-year-old John Pollard threatened to kill a member of a state political party trying to recruit poll watchers.
The U.S. Department of Justice is charging a Philadelphia man with threatening to kill and “skin” a representative of a state political party who was trying to recruit poll watchers.
John Pollard, 62, sent a text message to the unnamed representative saying he was “interested in being a poll watcher” after he got the person’s phone number from a social media post, according to a release. The post was recruiting volunteers to “help observe at the polls on Election Day,” officials wrote.
Pollard is accused of sending three threats to the employee less than ten minutes after initial contact was made. One of the messages read that he was going to “SKIN [the victim] ALIVE,” officials wrote.
He made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday after being arrested Monday. He’s charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
In February, the Pennsylvania Election Threats Task Force was launched to “mitigate threats to the election process, protect voters from intimidation, and provide voters with accurate, trusted election information.”
To report suspected threats or violent acts related to the upcoming election, the FBI suggests people contact their local field office and request to speak with the election crimes coordinator. Complaints can also be filed online.
Election Day is November 5, and Pennsylvania carries 19 electoral college votes, the most of any of the swing states. Many battleground states have been dealing with threats and voter intimidation as the date gets closer.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey officials have stepped up to protect against voter intimidation at the polls.
